Three Rivers High School varsity softball team took the bi-district championship title for the eighth year in a row after winning both games against La Villa on Thursday, April 28.
In game one, the Lady Bulldogs scored a single in the first inning and after a scoreless second inning, Three Rivers scored another single in the third, while La Villa answered back scoring two runs to tie up the game, where the score remained throughout the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. In the seventh, La Villa managed to score two more runs but the Lady Bulldogs came back with four runs, securing the win.
In game two, the Cardinals took an early lead by bringing in two runs over a single by Three Rivers in the first, but the Lady Bulldogs caught fire in the third, scoring five runs.
In the fourth, La Villa scored three runs over another single by Three Rivers, but the momentum once again shifted in the fifth, with the Lady Bulldogs bringing in five runs over single scored by the Cardinals, which sealed the deal and handed Three Rivers its eighth consecutive bi-district championship win.
