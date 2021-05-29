Adding to its storied history of softball success, Three Rivers advanced to the third round of the playoffs before being knocked off by Weimar, the No. 3 ranked team in the state which improved to 36-1 overall.
Three Rivers ended the year with a 23-8 record and extended its long streak of playoff success under coach James Hinojosa. Against Weimar, the Lady Bulldogs fell 8-0 in Game 1 on May 13, and 3-0 in Game 2 on May 14.
For the season, according to MaxPreps, senior Isabelle Lopez led TR at the plate with a .438 batting average with 35 hits, 36 RBIs, two home runs, a triple and nine doubles.
Four other Lady Bulldogs batted above .300 for the season, including senior Gabi Hiraldo with a .343 average including 23 hits and 19 RBIs with two home runs, four triples and two doubles; sophomore Chelsey Brown with a .308 average including 16 hits, 16 RBIs, one double and one triple; senior Larysa Fuentes with a .306 average including 22 hits, 14 RBIs, a triple and a home run; and junior Jozlyn Garcia with a .301 average including 22 hits, 17 RBIs and two doubles.
Five other Lady Bulldogs had a batting average over .200, including junior Brooklyn Lamprecht with a .286 average including 18 hits,13 RBIs and two doubles; senior Shannon Gabbert with a .266 average including 21 hits and 26 RBIs with two doubles and a triple; senior Maylee Martinez with a .238 average including five hits and three RBIs; junior Noelia Camacho with a .216 average including 11 hits and nine RBIs with a double; and freshman Sofia Alvarado with a .213 average including 13 hits, 14 RBIs, two doubles and a triple.
Isabelle Lopez was also the Lady Bulldogs pitching ace, with a 1.72 earned run average, an 18-6 season record and 315 strikeouts for the year. Freshman pitcher Sofia Alvarado was also a mainstay for TR, with a 2.90 earned run average, a 5-1 record and 32 strikeouts.
