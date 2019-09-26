The Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs varsity volleyball team hosted the McMullen County Cowgirls in a district showdown on Friday, Sept. 20. Three Rivers was bested in three sets, 10-25, 23-25, 20-25.
“We had a very tough time getting in a rhythm,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Alyssa Perez said. “We had trouble getting the ball to our hitters tonight.”
Gabi Hiraldo led in kills with 11, and also recorded six digs, four blocks and an ace. Brooklyn Lamprecht collected six digs, scored three kills, and made an impact on defense with three blocks.
Noelia Camacho tallied six digs and two aces. Shannon Gabbert added nine digs, two kills and an ace. Kacee Bednorz came away with two digs. Sarena Saenz recorded one dig.
Brianna Gebhart finished with 17 assists. Kailey Webb scored three kills and collected three digs.
Previously, Three Rivers hosted the Ben Bolt Lady Badgers on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The Lady Bulldogs came away victorious 25-11, 25-19, 25-23.
Hiraldo led with 13 kills, and also had eight digs, four aces, one assist and a block.
Gebhart recorded 24 assists, six digs, four aces and three kills. Lamprecht added seven digs, five kills, three aces and a block.
Camacho collected nine digs and served an ace. Gabbert totaled seven digs, scored four kills and served two aces. Kyrstin Sotelo added three kills and three digs. Webb scored three kills.
“We did good tonight,” Perez said. “Great job, ladies!”
The Lady Bulldogs are now 7-20 overall, and 1-2 in district play.
The junior varsity first team lost to McMullen County 25-17, 22-25, 6-15.
The JV second team was defeated 14-25, 23-25.
The varsity Lady Bulldogs will host the district rival Freer Lady Bucs on Friday, Sept. 27, with a 4:30 p.m. start.