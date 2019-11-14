The varsity Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs volleyball team fell in the area round of the playoffs to the Harper Lady Horns 18-25, 23-25, 25,15, 17-25, in a game played at Medina Valley High School on Thursday, Nov. 7.
“Kailey Webb ended her career with her best defensive game,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Alyssa Perez said. “She was aggressive on the net, and had some really good hits.” Webb finished with two kills and two blocks.
“Brianna Gebhart finished her season making quick adjustments on our offense, and ended with 16 assists and two kills,” Perez said.
Gabi Hiraldo led the offense with 15 kills, and also had four blocks.
“Again, Hiraldo was very intimidating on the net with her aggressive defense and defense and powerful offense,” Perez said.
Brooklyn Lamprecht recorded nine digs, two aces and one block.
“Lamprecht had some great defense while in back row followed by great defense on the net.”
Shannon Gabbert added six digs, two kills and a block.
“Thank you, TR volleyball, for another great year, filled with sweat, laughter, tears, adversity, passion, perseverance, growth and competitiveness,” Perez said.
“Tonight didn’t go our way, but we had a great season. Seniors, you will be missed. I really look forward to the offseason, where we can target this year’s shortcomings and reset for next year.”
Previously, the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Riviera Lady Hawks in the bi-district round, played in San Diego on Tuesday, Nov. 5, triumphing 25-23, 25-19, 24-26, 18-25, 15-11.
Hiraldo put the team on her back, leading the Lady Bulldogs with 21 kills, 21 digs, five aces and four blocks.
“Hiraldo was a strong force to be reckoned with tonight,” Perez said.
Gabbert tallied seven kills and two aces. Lamprecht finished with eight digs, six kills, three aces, one block and an assist. Gebhart amassed 33 assists and two kills. Webb scored four kills.
‘We won the first two matches, and then lost games three and four,” Perez said. “But the girls regrouped and came together, and battled toward our victory. I am very proud of our girls! We are TR!”
The team finished with an overall record of 15-25, and a district mark of 8-6, capturing the bi-district championship. Seniors who are graduating from the program include Brianna Gebhart and Kailey Webb.