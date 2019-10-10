Lady Bulldogs sweep Agua Dulce, dominate Charlotte

The varsity Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs volleyball team had a district road contest against the Agua Dulce Lady Horns on Friday, Oct. 4. Three Rivers was able to edge out the opposition in some tough sets, winning 28-26, 25-23, 25-17.
“Great game for us tonight,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Alyssa Perez said. “We battled back several times from 5-plus point deficits. Our girls came together to get the win.”
Gabi Hiraldo led the Lady Bulldogs with 10 kills, and also recorded six digs, one ace and a block. Brianna Gebhart amassed 15 assists, four digs and three aces. Shannon Gabbert scored seven kills and collected six digs.
Kyrstin Sotelo added four digs, two kills and an ace. Kailey Webb tallied three digs, two kills and a block. Brooklyn Lamprecht added four digs, a team-leading three blocks and one kill. Sarena Saenz recorded one dig.
“Noelia Camacho did a great job protecting us defensively, with 13 digs, and she also had three aces,” Perez said.
The Lady Bulldogs hosted a district game against the Charlotte Trojanettes on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Three Rivers played an inspired match on Parents’ Night, winning 25-10, 25-17, 25-19.
“Way to play on the night we honor your parents, ladies!” Perez said.
Hiraldo scored a team-high 17 kills, and added five digs, a team-leading four blocks and two aces. Camacho collected a team-high eight digs, served an ace and had one assist. Gebhart dished out 26 assists, collected four digs, served two aces and scored a kill. Webb scored five kills.
“Webb had a great offensive game tonight, with no hitting errors,” Perez said.
Saenz served a team-leading three aces. Lamprecht tallied six digs, three kills, three blocks and an ace. Kacee Bednorz recorded four digs. Gabbert tallied five digs, four kills and two blocks. Sotelo collected three digs and served an ace.
The team has recently completed a community service project, raising awareness, as well as funds for a cancer charity close to their hearts.
“Not only did we do so well on the court today; we also donated over $650 to Triumph Over Kid Cancer Foundation,” Perez said. “Thank you to all our community members and visiting districts who donated to make our community service project such a success.”
The Lady Bulldogs are now 4-3 in district play, and will travel for a district contest against the Ben Bolt Lady Badgers on Friday, Oct. 11, with the junior varsity kicking off the action at 4 p.m.