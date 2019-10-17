The varsity Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs volleyball team traveled to Ben Bolt on Friday, Oct. 11 for a district match against the Lady Badgers.
Three Rivers outmatched Ben Bolt 25-13, 25-21, 25-24 to move the team’s overall record to 12-21, and improve to 6-3 in district play (5-2 in Class 2A matches.)
Brooklyn Lamprecht led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 digs, and also recorded seven kills and three aces. Shannon Gabbert posted her third consecutive match with seven kills, collected seven digs and served an ace.
Noelia Camacho came away with 14 digs, and served a team-high five aces, her best mark on the season. Brianna Gebhart amassed 13 digs, a team-high 12 assists, three kills and three aces.
Kailey Webb picked up five digs, three kills and two assists, and also put down one block. Sarena Saenz tallied seven digs and an ace.
Kacee Bednorz posted two assists and one kill. Kyrstin Sotelo added six digs, two kills and an ace.
The Lady Bulldogs hosted the Benavides Lady Eagles on Tuesday, Oct. 8, prevailing 25-13, 25-6, 25-20.
Gebhart had a dominant night serving the volleyball, finishing with a team-leading 30 assists and five aces, and also helped defensively with three digs.
Gabi Hiraldo led the offense with 20 kills, protected the back row with five digs and came away with three blocks as well.
Gabbert recorded seven kills, five digs and a block. Sotelo scored three kills and served two aces. Lamprecht tallied nine digs and a kill.
Camacho led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 digs. Saenz tallied three digs. Bednorz added two.
“We are very proud of our Lady Bulldogs,” Three Rivers head coach Alyssa Perez said.
The team will travel to face the Bruni Lady Badgers on Friday, Oct. 18, with a start time of 5 p.m.