The Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs varsity volleyball team made their way to Bruni on Friday, Oct. 18 for a district contest against the Lady Badgers. The Lady Bulldogs were victorious 25-23, 28-26, 23-25, 28-26.
“We had to come back in each game from huge point deficits, but we fought back together,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Alyssa Perez said.
Brooklyn Lamprecht collected a team-high 20 digs, including a game-saving dive to win game four. Lamprecht also recorded eight kills, two blocks and an ace.
Gabi Hiraldo led the team with 19 kills, and also recorded 18 digs, four blocks and two aces.
Brianna Gebhart, who was named Volleyball Sweetheart during halftime of the varsity Bulldogs’ football game, had a big performance with 26 assists, 18 digs and three kills.
Kailey Webb recorded six kills and a block. Noelia Camacho collected 17 digs. Sarena Saenz added three kills, three digs and an ace.
“I’m very proud of the comeback and grit we displayed in this game,” Perez said. “Keep up the hard work, girls!”
The team traveled to Tilden for the district rivalry game against the McMullen County Cowgirls on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Three Rivers dropped the match 10-25, 25-21, 23-25, 23-25.
Hiraldo recorded 12 digs, a team-leading 11 kills, and led the team with six blocks and five aces. Webb scored 10 kills, marking a new season- and career-high, and also had two digs and an assist.
Lamprecht tallied 11 digs, eight kills and a block. Gebhart had another huge night, posting totals of 30 assists, 16 digs and an ace.
Camacho collected 22 digs and served two aces. Kacee Bednorz tallied four digs. Shannon Gabbert added seven digs and four kills. Kyrstin Sotelo tallied four digs and two aces.