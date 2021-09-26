Lady Bulldogs win

Winning in three straight sets against the Benavides Lady Eagles, the Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs remain perfect in district play and improved their overall record to 10-10.
TR took the win on Sept. 17 in three games, 25-10, 25-20, 25-18.
Stats for team leaders provided by coach Tamara Bednorz:
• Assists: Bailey Boucher 15, Harley Romo 6
• Kills: Brooklyn Lamprecht 14, Sara Mia Stewart 7
• Digs: Lamprecht, Sarena Saenz, and Kacee Bednorz 5 each
• Aces: B. Boucher 6, Bednorz 3.
TR 3, Charlotte 0
The Three Rivers Lady Bulldog volleyball team recently defeated Charlotte, 3-0, winning 25-14, 25-11, 25-22
Leading TR in assists: were Bailey Boucher with eight and Trista Boucher with eight.
Leading TR in kills were Brooklyn Lamprecht with 10 and Elly Stewary with seven.
Lamprecht and Stewart each had a block for the Lady Bulldogs.
Leading TR in digs were Kacee Bednorz with three, Lamprecht and B. Boucher with two each.
Leading TR in aces were Bednorz, B. Boucher, and Sofia Alvarado with two each.
In junior varsity action, TR won, 2-0 with scores of 25-23 and 25-20.
Submitted by Tamara Bednorz for TRISD.