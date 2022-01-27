The Lady Dogs lost their final game of 2021 and won their first game of the new year, settling them 14-7 overall for the season thus far.
In its game against the Yorktown Wildcats on Friday, Dec. 31, the Three Rivers varsity girls basketball team was toppled in a close game, 49-43.
Following that loss, the Lady Dogs entered into their Tuesday, Jan. 4, game against Refugio with a renewed sense of urgency, winning the game, 35-23.
Three Rivers was next scheduled to play the Kenedy Leopards in a home district game on Friday, Jan. 7.
The Lady Dogs will next face off against Pettus in an away district game on Friday, Jan. 14, at 6:15 p.m.
