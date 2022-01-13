The Lady Dogs varsity basketball team went two for two in tournament play on Tuesday, Dec. 28, with sure-handed wins in both games.
In its game against Gregory-Portland, Three Rivers were easily victorious by 25-points, with a 60-35 final score.
Against San Diego later in the day, the Lady Dogs found themselves in a tougher bout. In the first quarter, Three Rivers came out ahead with 14 points against the Vaqueros 11. In the second, San Diego bested Three Rivers by scoring 18 points against the Lady Dogs’ 14. Three Rivers bounced back though, by scoring 21 points in third, while San Diego scored 13.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Lady Dogs led, 49-42, but quickly saw that 5-point buffer dissipate as the Vaqueros scored another 14 points, while Three Rivers managed 8. When the dust settled, the Lady Dogs managed to keep the win by a single point.
Heading into their scheduled game against Yorktown on Friday, Dec. 31, Three Rivers was 12-6 overall for the season. After the new year, the Lady Dogs will next face off against Refugio in an away district game on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6:15 p.m.
