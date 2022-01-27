After losing 36-20 against the Odem Owls on Friday, Jan. 7, the George West varsity girls basketball team came out triumphant in its Tuesday, Jan. 11, game against Goliad, 48-34.
In the first quarter, the Lady Horns found themselves behind by two points, 13-11. By the end of the first half, George West lagged behind by three points, 22-19.
In the third, the Lady Horns charged ahead, out-scoring Goliad by 11 points, ending the quarter up, 32-24.
As the game came to a close, George West had scored another 16 points over the 10 scored by the Tigers in the fourth, securing a Lady Horn win.
Sophomore Julie Otero scored 20 points with four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Senior Raquel Martinez scored 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Sophomore Kali Cortez scored points with four rebounds, three assists and one steal.
The Lady Horns, heading into their next scheduled games against Aransas Pass and Orange Grove with an 8-9 overall record, are scheduled to battle Taft in an away district game on Friday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•