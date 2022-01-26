The George West Lady Horns fell to the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats in their away game on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 45-11.
In the first quarter, it didn’t take long for the Bobcats to take the lead, scoring nine points against George West’s four.
Things didn’t get much better from there, as the first half of the game came to a close with Skidmore-Tynan up by 14 points.
In the third, the Lady Horns managed to score another three points, which did little to curb the game’s trajectory, however, as the Bobcats scored another 11 points.
In the fourth, Skidmore-Tynan finally put George West out of its misery by scoring another 14 against only two points by the Lady Horns.
The game’s top contributors were Raquel Martinez, who scored six points with six rebounds and one assist, Emmy Caldwell, who scored four points with eight rebounds and Diamond Deleon, who scored two points off three rebounds and one assist.
George West sat 7-8 overall as they prepared to match up against Odem on Friday, Jan. 7 and Goliad on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
The Lady Horns will next face off against Aransas Pass in a home district game on Friday, Jan. 14, at 6:15 p.m.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•