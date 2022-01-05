Split results in two of the most recent George West Lady Horns varsity basketball games give the team a 5-7 overall record for the season thus far.
In their Friday, Dec. 17, game against Taft, the Lady Horns inked out the win with an 11-point lead, 48-37.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, George West took the lessons their learned from their previous game directly to the court, tallying a insurmountable 43-point lead against the Mathis Pirates, winning 59-16.
After a pair of home non-district games against Kenedy and Pettus, the Lady Horns will next face Skidmore-Tynan in an away district game on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 6:15 p.m.
