The George West Lady Horns girls varsity basketball team competed in the 2021 Hardwood Classic held at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Monday, Dec. 27. The away game against the Kenedy Leopards ended in a confident victory for the Lady Horns, 49-27.
George West sat 6-7 overall for the year heading into its home non-district game against Pettus on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
The Lady Horns kicked off the New Year facing off against Skidmore-Tynan in an away district game on Tuesday, Jan. 4. No results had been posted, as of press time.
George West will next go up against Odem in a home district game on Friday, Jan. 7, at 6:15 p.m.
