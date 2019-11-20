Seven years ago, I was education reporter for the Temple Daily Telegram in Bell County, and one of the school districts I covered was Holland ISD.
Back in those days, the Holland Hornets weren’t well known for their football prowess. In fact, they were neighbors of another area school, Bartlett, that was a state power and would beat Holland almost every year.
The Holland ISD superintendent at the time, Cindy Gunn, quipped, “We like to say, ‘At least we know how to spell.’”
Presumably the HISD students still know how to spell, but these days they can play football, too. Gunn was excited that her school district had hired an athletic director and head coach named Brad Talbert who was going to turn things around, and he definitely has.
Talbert’s teams have compiled a 31-5 record over the last three seasons, including 10-3 in 2017 and 10-2 in 2018. The year’s team, which is 11-0, has already earned the most wins for any Hornet football squad since the 1958 team finished 12-0.
The Hornets are flying high with an undefeated season, and among their victories was a 20-3 win over defending state champion Mart — the same team that Refugio beat 48-40 this year.
Last year’s Hornet team was knocked out in the second round of the playoffs, so this year’s group is hungry to get farther.
Here’s a look at Holland’s season so far:
• Aug. 30: Holland 64, Moody 6
• Sept. 6: Holland 20, Mart 3
• Sept. 13: Holland 59, Florence 7
• Sept. 20: Holland 27, Crawford 7
• Sept. 27: Holland 34, Hearne 19
• Oct. 4: Holland 40, Thorndale 13
• Oct. 11: Holland 64, Marlin 13
• Oct. 18: Holland 59, Rosebud-Lott 0
• Nov. 1: Holland 41, Thrall 13
• Nov. 8: Holland 69, Milano 2
• Nov. 14 Holland 73, Junction 14
The Bulldogs face a talented and confident foe, but should be coming in with plenty confidence of their own. TR has won six out of their last seven games and has advanced past the bi-district round for the first time since Coach Randy Palmer’s team went 11-1 in 2014.
The playoff game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at Unicorn Stadium in New Braunfels will allow the Bulldogs a chance again vs. a team considered among the best in Texas. After a season-opening loss to 2018 state semifinalist Falls City and the loss two weeks ago in Refugio, maybe the third time is the charm for these TR Bulldogs.
One thing is for sure, this team has given the community plenty of cheer about in 2019.
Horns face Cowboys again
A week after the Cotulla Cowboys were unsuccessful in their attempt to corral the George West Longhorns, another Cowboy team — this one from Edna — is looking to do the same. But as GW has proven week after week, any attempt to prevent these Horns from stampeding to victory is downright dangerous for opponents.
Only district rival Mathis has managed to stay within a touchdown of the Horns, but a customary late offensive explosion by George West lifted the Longhorns to victory.
It took no late game heroics for the ’Horns to flatten to the Cotulla Cowboys, but Edna is likely to be a bigger challenge. Edna already has one playoff game win under its belt and this program is well accustomed to big games.
The 2018 Edna Cowboys were a 12-2 state quarterfinalist and the 2017 team was a 7-6 regional semifinalist.
The 2014 Edna team started off 1-4 before putting the season on track and advancing to the state semifinals — one game away from the state title contest — before running into the eventual state champion Cameron Yoemen.
This year’s Cowboys are 8-3, but their recent success in the playoffs has the team riding high in the saddle coming into the clash vs. George West.
Here is a look at Edna’s season so far:
• Aug. 30, Edna 29, Caldwell 16
• Sept. 6, Edna 48, Anahuac 33
• Sept. 13, Edna 30, Brazosport 27
• Sept. 20, Edna 10, East Bernard 27
• Sept. 27, Edna 17, Boling 13
• Oct. 11, Edna 16, Halletsville 35
• Oct. 18, Edna 63, Luling 6
• Oct. 25, Edna 21, Yoakum 14
• Nov. 1, Edna 45, Goliad 7
• Nov. 8, Edna 14, Industrial 20
• Nov. 14, Edna 28, Palacios 14
George West meanwhile is already enjoying its best season since the 2009 Longhorns went 12-1, but the talent and experience on this squad has GW thinking of making a run for state this year.
After three straight 10-2 seasons, this Longhorn team is primed for something special, but nothing can be taken for granted in the playoffs. GW has the type of leadership and ability to achieve great things this season, but an experienced Edna squad that traditionally has saved its best effort for the playoffs is the next challenge.
Those supporting the blue and white should expect nothing less than Edna’s best effort when the Horns and Cowboys meet at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 in Cuero. And really, that is what the Texas high school football playoffs are all about.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress, and first started covering high school sports in 1991.