Live Oak County football teams kept rolling forward in their Oct. 25 road games.
The George West Longhorns dominated Santa Gertrudis 79-7 to keep their record perfect and the Three Rivers Bulldogs controlled the Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco Badgers 41-18 to remain unbeaten in district play.
Horns throttle Lions
The George West Longhorns took control from the start in a game that was never really in doubt.
In controlling the contest from start to finish, the Longhorns rolled for nearly 600 yards of total offense, and built a 41-0 halftime lead.
Ten different Longhorns scored touchdowns (for a list, see the story on this page).
George West is the only team still undefeated in district, but the Mathis Pirates are close behind with just one district loss.
The Longhorns have scored 340 points in eight games, and allowed a total of 97.
Next up on the Horns schedule are the Bishop Badgers, whose lone win so far this season was against the same Santa Gertrudis Academy team that GW defeated last week.
Bishop suffered a 24-0 loss to the Falfurrias Bulls — the team which the Longhorns will play in the regular season finale on Nov. 8.
District standings
• George West 8-0, 5-0
• Mathis 5-3, 4-1
• San Diego 6-3, 4-2
• Falfurrias 6-2, 3-2
• Aransas Pass 2-6, 1-4
• Bishop 1-8, 1-5
• Santa Gertrudis 0-8, 0-5
Bulldogs rattle Badgers
The Three Rivers Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in district with two games remaining, winning their fourth road game in a row to move to 6-2 overall thrashing the Ben Bolt Badgers.
An overpowering ground game (440 yards) led by a dominant performance upfront.
The Bulldogs have scored 277 points in eight games and allowed 160.
Three Rivers will host the Freer Buckaroos on Friday. The Bulldogs next two opponents played each other last week, with Refugio battering the Bucs 83-14.
With the loss, Freer fell to 4-3 overall while Refugio improved to 8-0.
Two weeks ago, Freer defeated Ben Bolt 29-14.
Refugio travels to Ben Bolt this week before the regular season finale vs. Three Rivers.
Three Rivers and Refugio are the only teams who remain unbeaten in district play.
District standings
• Refugio 8-0, 3-0
• Three Rivers 6-2, 3-0
• Santa Maria 5-2, 1-2
• Freer 4-3, 1-1
• Ben Bolt 4-4, 0-3
• Riviera Kaufer 2-5, 0-2
***
We are making best wishes for a speedy recovery for Progress sports writer Jeremy Pape.
A key contributor to our newspaper, Jeremy was able to complete part of the stories for this week before getting treatment for medical concerns.
We hope Jeremy is back to 100 percent soon, and look forward to his return.
Jeff Osborne is editor of The Progress, and previously covered sports in Waxahachie, Stephenville and Waco.
His sports stories have also appeared in the Dallas Morning News, the Dallas Times Herald, the Bryan-College Station Eagle and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.