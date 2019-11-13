It was a tale of two vastly different games on Friday, Nov. 8 as the George West Longhorns pounded the Falfurrias Bulls while the Three Rivers Bulldogs ran into a buzzsaw in the form of the Refugio Bobcats.
Both Live Oak County football teams can put the regular season in the rear view mirror this week as a new season begins — the high school football playoffs.
George West enters the playoffs as the undefeated District 16-3A champions, while Three Rivers is the District 16-2A runner-up.
Horns thump Bulls
George West raced to a 48-0 halftime lead and swept through the season and district competition unbeaten.
The Longhorns now turn their attention to the Cotulla Cowboys, who finished the regular season with a 7-3 record, including 3-3 in their district. Cotulla handed the Jourdanton Indians (9-1, 5-1) their only loss of the season.
District 16-3A final standings
• George West 10-0, 7-0 in district
• Mathis 7-3, 6-1 in district
• Lyford 5-5, 5-2
• San Diego 6-4, 4-3 in district
• Falfurrias 6-4, 3-4 in district
• Aransas Pass 3-7, 2-5 in district
• Bishop 1-9, 1-6 in district
• Santa Gertrudis 0-10, 0-7 in district
Dogs clawed by Bobcats
Refugio proved why it is the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A, storming to a 47-0 halftime lead against Three Rivers.
Despite the lopsided score, the Bulldogs have proven through a season’s worth of games that they are good, but Friday’s game was more evidence that the Bobcats are not merely good, but they appear to be among the state’s top teams.
Three Rivers kept battling against the Bobcats, and can take solace in the fact that they finished district play with only one loss.
Three Rivers will now face a familiar foe, the Kenedy Lions, in the opening round of the playoffs.
Three Rivers defeated Kenedy 35-8 on Sept. 27, but it would be dangerous to overlook the Lions, who won their last two district games, including a 46-43 thriller over Yorktown, to earn a playoff spot.
Kenedy is 6-4 this season after a winless season in 2018, quite a turnaround under first-year coach Shawn Alvarez.
District 16-2A final standings
• Refugio 10-0, 5-0 in district
• Three Rivers 7-3, 4-1 in district
• Santa Maria 7-2. 3-2 in district
• Freer 5-5, 2-3 in district
• Ben Bolt 5-5, 1-4 in district
• Riviera Kaufer 2-8. 0-5 in district
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He first covered Texas high school sports in 1991.