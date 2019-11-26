CUERO – The varsity George West Longhorns football team won its area playoff game against the Edna Cowboys, played Friday, Nov. 22 in Cuero.
After a defensive struggle, the Longhorns emerged victorious 12-3 to punch their ticket to the regional finals for the first time since 2009.
Quarterback Coltan Orr completed one-of-five passes for 48 yards, with John Zuniga being the beneficiary of the pass.
Orr was the leading rusher for the Longhorns, gaining 72 yards and scoring a touchdown on 16 keepers.
Michael Upton could not be contained by the Cowboys, as he recorded 69 yards and a score on just two attempts. Brenden Henicke added 41 yards on 14 carries. John Zuniga had 11 yards on twp carries.
Ryan Thomisee led George West with 18 total tackles (two for loss), and was credited with a sack.
Jared Zuniga had 14 tackles (two for loss), two pass deflections, hurried the quarterback once and caused a fumble. John Zuniga recorded 11 tackles (two for loss), and kept the Edna quarterback on his toes all night with five hurries.
Gauge Lewis added seven tackles (one for loss) and two hurries. Henicke tallied seven tackles, two deflections and an interception. Hunter Freeman added six tackles and three deflections.
Logan Carroll contributed six tackles (two for loss), three hurries, and one sack. Samuel Esqueda added five tackles, three hurries and a sack.
Devon Jackson had five tackles and four deflections. Devin Smith contributed five tackles (one for loss), one sack and a fumble recovery. Upton added three tackles, three deflections and a hurry.
“I thought our kids played with tremendous tenacity on Friday against a very good Edna team,’ Longhorns head coach/athletic director Brent Kornegay said. “We will go to work on Monday in preparation for this Friday’s game. Our kids are excited about the opportunity in front of them.”
The Longhorns will face the Hallettsville Brahmas in the regional semifinal round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 29, at 7:30 p.m. at Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio.
George West is listed as the visitors. Ticket prices are $7 for adults and $3 for students.