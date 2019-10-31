GEORGE WEST – The junior varsity George West Longhorns football team hosted Santa Gertrudis Academy on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Longhorns came out strong on both sides of the ball in securing a blowout 56-6 victory.
“The Horns came out hot and stayed focused all night,” George West JV coach Ben Cooper said.
Zach Cuevas scored two rushing touchdowns, each coming from over 40 yards out.
Christian Garza scored rushing touchdowns of 35 and 15 yards. Noah Paiz caught a 43-yard touchdown from Burke O’Neil.
O’Neil scored a rushing touchdown from four yards out. Lane Culwell recorded a rushing touchdown, and returned a fumble for a touchdown as well.
“It was great to see the players respond after a tough game last week [against Mathis], and come out with laser-like focus,” Cooper said.
The team will go on the road to face the Bishop Badgers on Thursday, Oct. 31, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.