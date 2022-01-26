After its devastating loss against Skidmore-Tynan on Monday, Jan. 4, the George West varsity boys basketball team continued the trend in its games against Odem and Goliad.
On Friday, Jan. 7, the Longhorns went up against the Odem Owls, starting out the game strong. Ultimately, the boys were overtaken by Odem by 23 points, 61-38.
The game’s top scorers were Tristan Blevins with 12 points, Laeson Collins and Kevin Barter both scored six and Nic Cantu scored four.
“The Longhorns started off to a hot start with a 12-2 lead and out-scoring the owls in the first quart 16-9,” said Felix Duran, George West head coach. “However, the Owls were able to capitalize off of turnovers and free throws and out-score the Longhorns 20-7 in the second quarter.
“Offensive production was lacking (in) the 3rd quarter with (George West) only scoring 5 points.”
In their Tuesday, Jan. 11, game against the Goliad Tigers, the Longhorns fell behind in the first quarter and once again were unable to catch up. The Tigers took the win, 67-47.
Blevins scored 19 points during the game, while Collins scored 10, Cantu scored six and Nathan Cantu scored five.
“The Tigers started the game with a 26-11 run during the first quarter which led to the Longhorns playing from behind the rest of the game,” Duran said. “The Longhorns continued to battle throughout the game, but were unable to close the margin.”
George West sat 2-8 going into its next scheduled games against Aransas Pass on Friday, Jan. 14, and Orange Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The Longhors will next play Taft in an away district game on Friday, Jan. 21, at 6:15 p.m.
