Members of the George West Longhorns varsity football team were selected to the academic all-district team for their performance in the classroom.
Seniors Brenden Henicke, Jared Zuniga, Coltan Orr, Caleb Vickery, Hunter Freeman, Samuel Esqueda, C.J. Arciba, Gauge Lewis, Logan Carroll and Rory Campbell were named academic all-district.
Juniors John Zuniga, Devon Jackson, Riley Huie, Michael Upton, Keaton Neil, Tucker Wallek, Ryan Thomisee, Angel Serrano and Derek Freeman joined them on the list.
Turner Lee and Weston Rhodes represented the sophomore class on the academic all-district team, while Jake Snider was the lone representative for the freshmen. In total, 22 members of the team received academic all-district recognition.
Henicke was named Co-Overall District MVP for his work on the field this season. Thomisee picked up Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors. Orr was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year. Turner Lee secured Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors. Brent Kornegay was named the district’s Coach of the Year. Carroll earned co-Defensive Lineman of the Year honors. Jared Zuniga was named Linebacker of the Year. John Zuniga picked up Running Back of the Year. Jackson and Hunter Freeman each were named Receiver of the Year Carroll was named Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Jared Zuniga was named first team fullback. Michael Upton earned first team honors at running back.Samuel Esqueda and Bryan Chapa were each named first team tight end. Derek Freeman was named first team inside receiver. Joseph Tidwell earned first team honors at outside receiver. Tucker Wallek was named first team center. Thomisee earned first team honors at guard. Serrano was named first team tackle. ‘
Snider earned second team honors at inside receiver. Arciba and Lewis were named second team at the guard position. Nick Rutherford earned second team at tackle.
Esqueda and Smith were named first team defensive ends. Lewis was unanimously named first team defensive tackle. John Zuniga earned first team at outside linebacker. Hunter Freeman took first team honors at safety. Jackson and Campbell were named first team cornerbacks. Chapa was named second team defensive end. Upton took home second team outside linebacker honors. Derek Freeman was named second team at safety.
John Zuniga was named first team utility player/specialist. Hunter Freeman earned first team honors as a special teams player. Keaton Neil was named first team kicker.
Campbell was named honorable mention wide receiver. Thomas Gentry was named honorable mention at guard. Tidwell was named honorable mention at cornerback.