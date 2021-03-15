The varsity George West Longhorns baseball team competed in a tournament held in Banquete Feb. 26-27. The team compiled a record of 2-2 overall, with wins over Incarnate Word Academy and Ingleside to their credit.
Opening game win
The first game of the tournament for the Longhorns came against the Incarnate Word Academy Angels. The Longhorns took a 9-0 mercy rule victory after five innings.
George West pushed three runs across in the first inning, and had a tremendous offensive output in the fifth inning with five runs scored.
Ryan Thomisee had three hits and two RBIs in the contest. Caleb Fruge and John Zuniga added two hits apiece. Charlie Hulsebusch batted in two runs and Turner Lee had one RBI.
Hulsebusch pitched a complete five innings, striking out two.
Tripped by Texans
The Longhorns next faced the Ray Texans, losing 12-2 in four innings.
Devyn Repka and Zuniga each had an RBI for the Longhorns. Conner Jeter drew two walks. Fruge and Lee were walked once apiece.
Quentin Holmes pitched three innings and struck out three Texan batters.
Coyotes prevail
The second day of the tournament began with a game against the Alice Coyotes. Alice run-ruled George West 11-1 after four innings of play.
Thomisee collected two hits for the Longhorns. Hulsebusch had one RBI. Fruge and Lee each drew one walk.
Thomisee pitched three innings, striking out two. Fruge tossed one relief frame.
Horns outscore Stangs
George West concluded tournament play with a thrilling 13-12 triumph over the Ingleside Mustangs.
The Longhorn offense came alive in the third inning, with seven runs pushed across the plate in the stanza.
Fruge led the Longhorns with four hits and four RBIs. Thomisee added three. Jeter was walked twice.
Hondo Goebel pitched three innings, garnering two strikeouts.
Earlier action
Previously, the Longhorns hosted the Banquete Bulldogs on Feb. 22, falling 3-1.
George West got on the board first in the fourth inning, but could not do so again, and saw a 1-1 tie slip away in extra innings as Banquete got two across in the ninth.
Repka, Thomisee and Holmes all had two hits for George West.
Goebel pitched five innings for the Longhorns, striking out 10.