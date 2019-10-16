Longhorns outduel Vaqueros

SAN DIEGO – The varsity George West Longhorns football team was locked in a defensive battle through three quarters on the road in San Diego during the team’s game on Friday, Oct. 11.
The Longhorns, who came into the match averaging 42.4 points per game, held the Vaqueros off the scoreboard until the third quarter, and with the sides tied 7-7 entering the fourth, it was anyone’s game up until the final whistle.
George West scored two touchdowns in the final period to hold off the stout Vaqueros’ defense for a 21-14 victory.
Quarterback Devon Jackson completed nine-of-17 passes for 116 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Hunter Freeman caught five passes for 69 yards. Bryan Chapa recorded 23 yards on one reception. Rory Campbell reeled in two catches for 19 yards and a score. Michael Upton caught a pass in the red zone, going for five yards and a touchdown.
Upton was the leading ball carrier for the Longhorns, rushing 20 times for 79 yards and a touchdown. John Zuniga gained 68 yards on nine carries. Jackson finished with 53 yards on 10 attempts.
Hunter Freeman carried the ball five times for 15 yards. Campbell gained five yards on two carries. Ryan Thomisee recorded four yards on his lone carry of the ballgame.
Riley Huie kicked three-for-three on extra point attempts.
Thomisee led the defense with eight total tackles (two for loss), and added one quarterback hurry. Tucker Wallek had six tackles (three for loss). John Zuniga tallied five tackles (one for loss), as well as three pass deflections.
Gauge Lewis added four tackles (one for loss). Hunter Freeman recorded four tackles and four deflections. Devin Smith tallied four tackles, and intercepted one Vaquero pass.
Jared Zuniga recorded three tackles (one for loss), and one hurry. Samuel Esqueda managed three tackles and a hurry. Chapa was credited with three total tackles, as well as one sack.
Derek Freeman added three pass deflections and two tackles. Campbell recorded four deflections and two tackles. Logan Carroll tallied one tackle for loss.
Jackson deflected three passes, and added one tackle. Nickolas Rutherford added one tackle. Brenden Henicke added one pass deflection.
The Longhorns’ defense held San Diego quarterback Vince Luevano to 150 passing yards on 6-of-13 attempts, and one interception.
Luevano was able to get loose for two runs, totaling 105 yards and scoring one touchdown, but George West was able to minimize San Diego’s other offensive weapons to grab the win.
“Our kids played with a lot of heart Friday night,” Longhorns head coach/athletic director Brent Kornegay said. “San Diego is a good football team, and it is hard to win there, but our kids found a way.”
The Longhorns (6-0 overall, 3-0 in district play) will face another tough test as they host the Mathis Pirates (4-2, 3-0) on Friday, Oct. 18. The game will also be Parents’ Night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.