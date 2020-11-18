The George West Longhorns football team traveled to Mathis on Friday, Nov. 13 for a playoff bi-district showdown against the Odem Owls.
The Longhorns never let up, punching a ticket to the area round with a resounding 49-12 win over the Owls.
The Longhorns took a 21-6 lead into the locker room. John Zuniga helped extend the lead to 28-6 by opening the second half with a 75-yard kickoff return touchdown.
Quarterback Jake Snider completed 2-of-5 passes for 30 yards, with one touchdown and an interception. Zuniga caught one pass for 27 yards. Steven Gonzales added a 3-yard touchdown grab.
Snider did most of his damage in the ground attack, finishing with 179 yards on seven carries, with an 82-yard run up the middle for one of his four rushing touchdowns in a standout performance.
Michael Upton added 62 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Zuniga recorded 43 yards on five carries. Logan Arciba ran the ball once for 25 yards. Derek Freeman went for 21 yards on his lone carry of the contest. Wyatt Nani finished with 15 yards on two carries. George West totaled 343 rushing yards in the contest. Tristan Parker converted seven-of-seven extra-point attempts.
The Longhorns (6-4) will face the Buffalo Bison (10-1) in the area round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 20, in Hallettsville. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.