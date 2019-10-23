Longhorns sink Pirates in thriller

By Jeremy Pape
Special to The Progress
GEORGE WEST – After the varsity George West Longhorns football team had to break through a tough San Diego Vaqueros team in the fourth quarter to secure victory on Friday, Oct. 10, the team was tested in much the same way when it played host to the Mathis Pirates on Friday, Oct. 17.
After scoring the first touchdown of the contest, the Longhorns were held scoreless in the second and third quarters, trailing 14-7 entering the final stanza.
The Longhorns answered the bell, scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter behind a loud home crowd to finalize a 28-14 victory and remain perfect on the season at 7-0 (4-0 in district competition.)
Quarterback Devon Jackson completed 12-of-20 passes for 82 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
Hunter Freeman recorded six receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown. Brenden Henicke caught one pass for 32 yards. Jared Zuniga added one reception for 10 yards. Bryan Chapa caught one pass for four yards. John Zuniga managed two yards on one catch. Joseph Tidwell caught one pass for one yard.
Jackson also led the Longhorns on the ground, running 17 times for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Henicke gained 63 yards and scored a touchdown on 11 carries. Hunter Freeman gained 23 yards on six totes. John Zuniga tallied 21 yards on eight carries. Jared Zuniga carried the ball three times for 13 yards and a score. Michael Upton saw one carry go for seven yards. Derek Freeman carried the ball one time for four yards. Keaton Neil was four-for-four on extra point kicks.
Ryan Thomisee was busy defensively, leading the defense with 10 total tackles,and adding half of a sack, one quarterback hurry, two pass deflections, a forced fumble and an interception.
Henicke totaled seven tackles (two for loss), and one deflection. Jared Zuniga added four tackles, three hurries, one pass deflection and an interception.
Hunter Freeman tallied four tackles and four deflections. Samuel Esqueda had four tackles,including a sack, as well as four hurries. Gauge Lewis recorded four total tackles and two hurries, and was credited with half of a sack. Jackson added two tackles (one for loss) and four deflections. Derek Freeman recorded two tackles and three deflections.
Rory Campbell had two tackles, four pass deflections and an interception. Tucker Wallek recorded two tackles. Devin Smith had two tackles and one hurry. John Zuniga tallied three pass deflections and two tackles. Logan Carroll supplied two hurries and one tackle. Nickolas Rutherford came away with one tackle. Turner Lee recorded one quarterback hurry.
Longhorns head coach/athletic director Brent Kornegay has been encouraged by the way his team has adapted to all of the kinks thrown their way during a season which has seen several key contributors go down with injuries.
“I’m really proud of our kids overcoming adversity and injuries all season,” Kornegay said. “They have shown grit and determination. These next three games, we will focus on getting better at what we do, and continue to get better for the stretch run.”
George West will travel to Kingsville to face the Santa Gertrudis Lions at Javelina Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.