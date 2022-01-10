The George West Longhorns varsity boys basketball team took Bronze in the Falfurrias Tournament held Dec. 27-28, after winning game 4 against San Isidro, 48-46.
In their first game of the tournament on Monday, Dec. 27, the Longhorns fell to Agua Dulce in a tight game, 55-53. The game’s top scorers where Kevin Barter and Steven Gonzales with 12 points each; Laeson Collins and Nathan Cantu with 6 each and Santi Garcia with 4.
On the loss, GW Coach Felix Duran said, “This was our first game from the Christmas Break. It’s good to have games during the break to get our conditioning back. The Longhorns were down early, but made a comeback in the 4th by scoring 24 points in the 4th quarter. Overall, it was a good game to get back into the swing of the season”
In game 2 against Progreso, George West once again took the loss, 50-44. The game’s top scorers were Collins with 12 points; Gonazles with 10; Cantu with 7 and Kevin Barter with 6.
“The second game of the day tested our conditioning,” Duran said. “At halftime, the Longhorns were down 2 points. However, the Red Ants were able to take control by out scoring GW 13 to 5 in the third quarter. The Longhorns finished the game strong and continued to get points off the press.”
In game 3 on Tuesday, Dec. 28, George West seemed to find their stride, destroying Ben Bolt, 52-13. Collins scored 12 points to lead the game, followed by Gonazles with 11, Cantu with 9 and Quinten Holmes with 6.
“This was a total team effort where the kids were able to establish defensive pressure,” Duran said. “Our shooting continued to improve from the three point line with Steven Gonalzes, Nathan Cantu, and Carols Serrano hitting three pointers. Winning this game propelled us to the Bronze Championship game against San Isidro.”
In that Bronze Championship game, George West had a tough fight in store for them, but ultimately came out on top, with help from top scorers Gonzales (21 points), Barter (9 points) and Cantu (5 points).
“Early in the game, the Longhorns were able to set the tone with their press and with hitting shots inside,” Duran explained. “San Isidro had two players that went for 23 points and 16 points respectively. However, the Longhorn defense was able to hold these players to a total of 9 points in the second half.
“The game was won with a buzzer beater 3 pointer by Teagan Collins with less than 3 seconds left.
“Overall, this was a great team effort to earn the Longhorns the Bronze Championship in the (Falfurrias) Tournament.
George West was next scheduled to go up against Skidmore-Tynan in an away district game on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The Longhorns will next face off against Odem in a home district game on Friday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
