Longhorns tame Bulls to finish season 10-0

FALFURRIAS – The varsity George West Longhorns football team traveled to Falfurrias to take on the Bulls in the district finale on Friday, Nov. 8. The Longhorns came in knowing a perfect regular season was within their grasp, and the team played with appropriate intensity, scoring 21 and 20 points respectively in the first and second quarters to take a 41-0 lead into the locker room. George West walked away with a 63-6 walloping of Falfurrias to claim the District 16-3A championship and complete a perfect regular season.
Coltan Orr completed four-of-five passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns, including one throw of 44 yards.
Devon Jackson caught two passes for 48 yards and two touchdowns, and was the beneficiary of Orr’s 44-yard pass. Joseph Tidwell recorded one reception for 14 yards.
John Zuniga led a Longhorns ground attack which gained 255 yards in the contest. Zuniga tallied 97 yards and two scores on just five carries. Hunter Freeman rushed five times for 34 yards. Jared Zuniga gained 24 yards on his lone carry of the game. Brenden Henicke added 22 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Leonard Lane tallied 21 yards on three carries. Derek Freeman had two totes for 21 yards and a score. Michael Upton had 14 yards and a touchdown on three attempts. Jake Snider added nine yards on three carries. Orr took off seven times, gaining nine yards and scoring a touchdown. Jackson carried the ball once for four yards. Keaton Neil converted three-of-four extra point attempts, and also made his lone field goal attempt of the night from 30 yards out. Riley Huie kicked three-of-five extra point tries. Hunter Freeman returned a punt for a touchdown.
Ryan Thomisee led with 13 total tackles. Devin Smith had 12 tackles (one for loss), as well as one quarterback hurry. Turner Lee finished with 11 tackles (one for loss). Samuel Esqueda had seven tackles (one for loss) and three hurries. Rory Campbell supplied four tackles and two pass deflections. Derek Freeman had four tackles and two deflections. Upton added three tackles (one for loss), one hurry and a deflection. John Zuniga tallied four deflections and two tackles. Henicke had three hurries and two tackles (one for loss). Jared Zuniga contributed two tackles. Gauge Lewis recorded three hurries, two tackles (one for loss), and was credited with half of a sack. Fernando Castillo added two tackles. Hunter Freeman tallied three deflections and two tackles. Huie recorded two tackles (one for loss). Jackson tallied two tackles (one for loss) and two deflections. Bryan Chapa recorded one tackle. Logan Carroll was credited with one tackle and half of a sack. Angel Serrano added one tackle and one hurry. Thomas Gentry had one tackle. Leonard Lane managed one tackle and a hurry. Tidwell recorded two deflections and one tackle. Snider deflected four passes. Weston Rhodes deflected two passes.
“I thought we started out strong and finished strong,” Longhorns head coach/athletic director Brent Kornegay said. “It was a total team effort that will help us in the playoffs. I thought our kickoff coverage was outstanding, led by Fernando Castillo, Weston Rhodes, Jake Snider, Derek Freeman and Leonard Lane. We are continuing to get better weekly, and that is what you need to do in the playoffs.”
The Longhorns will play the Cotulla Cowboys in the bi-district round in Jourdanton on Thursday, Nov. 14, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
“We look forward to the challenge Thursday night against Cotulla,” Kornegay said.