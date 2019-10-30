Longhorns tame Lions, 79-7

KINGSVILLE – Total domination. That pretty well sums up the results of the George West Longhorns 79-7 road win over the Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions on Friday, Oct. 25.
George West dominated in all facets of the game, compiling nearly 600 yards total offense and limiting the Lions to a total of 100 yards offense on the evening.
With the win, the Longhorns improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in district play.
Although George West has secured a playoff berth, the Longhorns are unlikely to take their feet off the accelerator as they continue to establish momentum.
George West has two regular season games remaining before turning its attention to that playoff run.
On Oct. 25, the Longhorns rolls to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first half and added 27 points in the second quarter for a 41-0 halftime lead.
The Longhorns added 20 points as the offense continued to roll in the second half and closed out the game with 18 more points in the fourth quarter. The Lions’ lone score was in the fourth quarter.
“I felt like our kids were very responsive to the game on Friday,” GWHS athletic director and head coach Brent Kornegay told Progress sports writer Jeremy Pape.
“We got a lot of players in the game and they all contributed to the win. Coltan was very efficient in the first half action and I thought defensively we played well giving up 34 yards rushing and 66 passing.
“I also thought our offensive line made great strides this week as we amassed 404 yards rushing and 193 yards passing. We are going to continue on getting better in preparation for the playoffs.”
GW got Coltan Orr back at the quarterback spot last week, and he picked up where he left off as the Horns completed nine of 15 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns — an average of 21.4 yards per catch, with a long reception of 63 yards. The Longhorns avoided throwing any interceptions for the first time since their 35-0 win over Goliad back on Sept. 13.
Orr completed seven of 11 passes for 178 yards and the three TD passes, while freshman Jake Snider completed two of four passes for 15 yards.
Devon Jackson hauled in four receptions for 77 yards — including a long catch of 49 yards — and scored a touchdown. Hunter Freeman caught two passes for 69 yards — including a long catch of 63 yards, and scored a touchdown.
Joseph Tidwell also made two receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown, with a long catch and run of 32 yards. Rory Campbell made one catch for five yards.
The 404 yards gained on the ground on 31 carries resulted in a 13-yard average per rush, with a long run of 59 yards. Six of the Longhorns touchdowns came on running plays.
Brenden Henicke carried the ball nine times for 77 yards and a touchdown, with a long run of 33 yards, and Michael Upton had five rushes for 84 yards, including a 37-yard run.
Also leading the Longhorn ground game were Jake Snider with five runs for 51 yards and a touchdown, including a long rush of 36 yards, Orr with four carries for 68 yards and a touchdown — with a long run of 59 yards and Jared Zuniga with two carries for 49 yards (one of which covered 47 yards) and a touchdown. Leonard Lane ran the ball twice for a total of six yards.
Longhorns with one rush each were: John Zuniga with a 53 yard run, Devon Jackson with a six-yard run, Hunter Freeman with a five-yard gain, Ryan Thomisee for one yard and a touchdown, and Logan Caldwell with a four-yard gain.
In all, the Horns scored 12 touchdowns, led by Freeman and Snider with two each, and Henicke, John Zuniga, Tidwell, Jared Zuniga, Jackson, Orr, Thomisee and Upton scoring one each.
On defense, the Longhorns racked up 89 tackles — including 18 for losses.
That was the most tackles in a game since the Sept. 13 contest vs. Goliad (which resulted in 88 tackles) and the second highest tackle total in any game this season behind only the 106 tackle showing against Nixon-Smiley on Sept. 6.
George West defenders have made 570 tackles so far this season, an average of 60 per game.
Turner Lee led the Longhorns with 11 tackles, including two solo, followed by Fernando Castillo with eight tackles, Samuel Esqueda with seven tackles, Thomisee and Lane, each with six tackles and Jared Zuniga, Thomas Gentry and Devin Smith with five tackles each.
Michael Upton, Tucker Wallek and Logan Carroll each made four tackles, John Zuniga, Hunter Freeman, Riley Huie, Weston Rhodes, Gauge Lewis and Miguel Lopez each made three tackles.
Derek Freeman made two tackles, while the following players made one tackle each: Henike, Tidwell, Jackson, and Angel Serrano.
Huge had the Longhorns lone sack and John Zuniga made the team’s lone interception, returning the ball 37 yards after the pickoff.
On special teams, George West ran back two kickoff returns for a total of 172 yards, including a long return of 87 yards.
Keton Neil made seven of 10 extra point attempts.