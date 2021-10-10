Taking out a month’s worth of frustration, the George West Longhorns exploded for 36 points and held the Nixon-Smiley Mustangs scoreless in GW’s district football opener.
After the 0-4 start, the Horns are now 1-0 in district play after a fresh start on the road that has George West back in the thick of things and able to put the setbacks of the non-district schedule behind them.
Despite a strong offensive showing and defensive dominance, the Horns only had a 7-0 lead at halftime.
“Our total offense was 257 yards in the first half, and we only had seven points,” said GW coach Bobby Nicholson. We turned the ball over on fumbles twice, muffed a punt and threw an interception.
“The defense played great. That’s what held us together as we struggled to score points in the first half.”
Nicholson said he told the team at halftime that it was up to them to overcome adversity.
“We just shot ourselves in the foot time after time in the first half,” he said. “I’m not going to make excuses or allow the team to make excuses, we need to do better. Our weak point the first part of the season was not being able to finish games. Last night, we kind of flip-flopped things. We finally finished strong. We just have to be able to put a full game together where everything clicks.”
The Longhorns moved the ball 67 yards in 31 seconds to end the first half, advancing to the 2-yard line. On fourth and goal, the quarterback spiked the ball, thinking it was third down.
In the second half, GW worked out the kinks and scored 29 points while keeping the Mustangs scoreless. The offensive line paved the way for that success, making 15 pancake blocks for GW.
“We had over 500 yards of offense and kept them under 230 yards total,” Nicholson said. “Nixon-Smiley is a much better team this year. This is a game for our guys to feel good about. Now we’ve got Natalia and Poth back-to-back and they’re probably the best teams in the district.
“What we learned the first four weeks, we went into the season with a lot of guys who don’t have varsity experience. We’ve had a lot of injuries and started three freshmen the first two games. We’ve got everybody back now except for Caiden Salinas. Getting these guys experience has made us better. Hopefully now we’ll stay healthy, because we have a little bit of depth.”
Nicholson said he told the team that with district play beginning, the Longhorns had a chance to put the past behind them.
“There’s different phases of the season for a reason,” he said. “With district on the line that’s when the games really start to count. We had great practices the last two weeks and that made a big difference. If you do well on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, it pays off come game time.”
Stats
• Jake Snider 10 of 19 passing for 224 yards, two touchdowns and an interception; nine rushes for 42 yards and two touchdowns.
• Steven Gonzales, 10 carries for 104 yards and one catch for 24 yards
• Weston Rhodes, 14 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown
• Wyatt Namai, one carry for 62 yards
• Jessie Burch, 3 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown
• Turner Lee, two catches for 58 yards
• Weston Rhodes, two catches for 25 yards
• Aaron Humphrey, one catch for 16 yards
• Turner Lee, nine tackles
• Burke O’Neil, six tackles, including one for a loss
• Tom Umphress, six tackles, including one for a loss
• Weston Rhodes, six tackles, including one for a loss and a fumble recovery
• Wyatt Nami, one interception
