CORPUS CHRISTI – McMullen County’s Caeli Taylor competed at the Islander Splash cross country meet, held at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday, Sept. 21.
“(This meet) was a preview for the regional cross country meet,” athletic director/head cross country coach Shannon Taylor said.
Caeli competed in the small/medium school division, finishing seventh out of 345 participants with a time of 12 minutes, 57 seconds to secure a medal.
“Caeli overcame tough conditions to medal,” Shannon Taylor said.
Caeli will next compete with her team at the McNeil meet in Round Rock on Saturday, Sept. 28.
“It is a preview of the UIL State meet,” Shannon Taylor said.