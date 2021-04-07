McMullen County ISD has announced the members of the McMullen County Cowboys basketball team who earned All District 32-A honors.
Troy Allen earned Defensive Player of the Year and Rudy Mesa was named Newcomer of the Year.
First team
• Shawn Heritage
• Sam Giovengo
• Brandon Serrata
Second team
• Byron Huertra
• Graham Blaha
Honorable mention
• Jaden Mills
• Jared Jones
• Karson Seidel
Academic All District
• Troy Allen
• Shawn Heritage
• Brayden Serrata
• Jaden Mills
• Jared Jones
Coaches of Year
• Jeremy Mills of MCHS and Natniel Garza of San Perlita.
Spectacular season
The Cowboys finished the season with a 25-4 overall record, including 9-2 in district play.
McMullen County defeated the Knippa Rockcrushers 72-46 in the bi-district game of the playoffs. In the area round, The Cowboys fell to the Calvert Trojans 53-47.
Although some players earned more playing time and were recognized for All District achievements, Coach Mills has said it is McMullen County’s across the board talent that has helped the team be successful.
“Usually at a small school, you might have one or two really talented players and then there’s a dropoff after that. That’s not the case for this team. There is no significant dropoff, and that can make it really tough on our opponents.”
He said a year-round focus on basketball has also helped the program do well on a consistent basis.
“We have kids who truly love and enjoy playing basketball, and it’s something we focus on year-round. They are extremely competitive. Not only do they expect to be successful, they are willing to put in the work to be successful.”
The Cowboys wereranked among the Top 10 teams in Texas in their classification throughout most of the season, and should return every player who was a member of this season’s squad for the 2021-22 basketball season. Coach Mills said MCHS also had a strong junior varsity team.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•