The varsity McMullen County Cowgirls volleyball team traveled to Bruni for a district matchup with the Lady Badgers on Friday, Oct. 4. Despite the travel, the Cowgirls were able to sweep the Lady Badgers 25-13, 25-12, 25-13.
Madison Sherrer led the Cowgirls with 18 kills, and also tallied a team-high four aces and one assist. Caina Sneed laid down one block and scored a kill. Alexis Ortiz collected a team-leading four digs. Caroline McClaugherty led with 20 assists, and also recorded seven kills and an ace. Brenda Beyer tallied 12 assists, three kills and three digs. Reagan Moon scored three kills. Chloe Taylor and Charity Harris scored two kills apiece. Taber Garcia collected three digs and served an ace.
The Cowgirls swept Agua Dulce 25-21, 25-18, 25-18, improving the team’s overall record to 17-13, and moving the Cowgirls to 6-1 in district play. The Cowgirls will visit the district rival Charlotte Trojanettes on Friday, Oct. 11, with a starting time of 4:30 p.m.