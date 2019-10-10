By Jeremy Pape
Special to The Progress
DEVINE – The McMullen County high school and junior high cross country teams trekked to Devine for a meet on Wednesday, Oct. 2, in a district preview meet.
In the varsity girls’ two mile run division, Caeli Taylor won the gold medal with a time of 13 minutes, 53.3 seconds.
Chloe Taylor was 42nd at 17:19.5. Madison West finished 47th in 17:53.1. Makenzie Sherrer was right behind in 48th at 18:02.4.
Shelby Salvinski took 49th with a time of 18:06.3. Charity Harris finished 57th with a time of 18:55.4. The varsity girls took sixth in their division.
Danika Valadez placed 31st in the junior varsity girls’ two mile run with a time of 19:12. 7.Marissa Blanco was 41st with a time of 20:31.8.
Troy Allen took 14th place in the JV boys three mile run at 23:09.3. Rudy Mesa finished 17th in 23:24.8.
Alonzo Garcia was 25th with a time of 24:20.7. Sam Giovengo finished 27th in 24:43.5. Brandon Goins took 29th place in 24:53.8. Colton Despain was 36th with a time of 26:01.8. James Miller finished 39th Byron Huerta took 43rd in 27:00.6. Diego Delgado was 53rd in 32:11.1. As a team, the JV boys finished fifth in the division.
Ryan Trudeau placed 30th in the eighth grade 3,200-meter run with a time of 16:32.8. Joseph Villarreal finished 38th in 17:31.6.
Roel Gamez was 51st in 19:07.2. Monty Miller finished 58th with a time of 19:45.6.
Jody Belz was 61st in 20:53.5. Luke Ridgeway finished 63rd with a time of 22:53.9, and Nate Royal was 64th in 24:49.
The eighth grade boys finished seventh as a team.
Cassidy Slavenski placed eighth in the seventh grade girls’ 3,200 with a time of 17:22.3.
Memphis Swaim took 26th at 19:39.5. Jayden Jones was 31st in 20:07.6. Kimberley Esquivel finished 37th in 20:54.1. Kyndell Seidel was 39th in 21:03.5. The seventh grade girls were fourth in the division.
Brandon Timms earned bronze in the seventh grade boys’ 3.200, clocking a time of 14:43.9.
Nate Little finished 24th in 16:28.4. Tyler Edwards took 37th in 17:20.6. Brenden Valadez was 43rd in 17:44.1. Laussen McClaugherty took 45th with a time of 17:51.3. Justice McBee was 57th in 20:06.5. Matthew Little finished 65th in 21:35.1.
Eugene George took 69th in 22:43.3. Caden Hershman finished 76th with a time of 25:55.5.
The seventh grade boys finished sixth in the division.
The cross country teams hosted the Tilden meet on Wednesday, Oct. 9.