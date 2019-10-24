TILDEN – The McMullen County Cowboys and Cowgirls cross country teams hosted the district meet on Thursday, Oct. 17. The teams both had excellent showings, bringing home many medals.
The varsity Cowgirls swept podium places 1-5, finishing with a perfect team score of 15.
Caeli Taylor defended her district championship. Brenda Beyer ran to a silver medal finish. Chloe Taylor took home a bronze. Shelby Slavinski finished in fourth place. Madison West took fifth.
Those five girls, along with Makenzie Sherrer and Charity Harris, all qualified for the regional meet.
The junior varsity girls also brought home a district championship, sweeping the top six spots in the division.
Bailey Garcia won the district championship. Danika Valadez was the silver medalist. Marissa Blanco took home a bronze medal. Justine Lara finished fourth. Rylee Reed placed fifth. Mollee Couch was sixth.
The varsity boys finished second as a team, behind only Nordheim.
Alonzo Garcia was the top finisher for the Cowboys, taking home a bronze. Rudy Mesa finished fourth.
Brandon Goins was seventh. Braden Serrata took eighth place. Troy Allen finished ninth. James Miller ran to a 10th place finish.
Each of these individuals, as well as Blake Jenkins, who finished 11th, have qualified to represent McMullen County at the regional meet.
The JV boys were also district champions.
Sam Giovengo won the district championship. Byron Huerta took home a silver medal. Shawn Heritage ran to a bronze medal finish. Jaden Saenz finished in fourth place. Cayden Turner and Colton DeSpain tied for fifth place.
The junior high Cowboys also claimed a district championship, with team members earning seven of the top 10 spots.
Brandon Timms won the district championship. Ryan Trudeau medaled in fourth place. Nate Little finished fifth. Roel Gamez took sixth. Laussen McClaugherty ran to a seventh place finish. Brendan Valadez finished eighth, and Monty Miller took home ninth place.
The junior high Cowgirls earned a district championship, led by gold medalist Memphis Swaim.
Cassidy Slavinski earned a bronze medal. Jayden Jones finished with a fifth place medal. Rylee Stendebach was sixth. Kim Esquivel took seventh. Kyndell Seidell finished eighth, Harley McBee ran to a 10th place finish.
“We are very proud of all of our runners this season,” said coach Shannon Taylor. “They showed great heart, and continued to improve all season long.”
The varsity boys and girls will compete in the regional meet at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday, Oct. 28.