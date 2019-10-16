By Jeremy Pape
Special to The Progress
TILDEN – The McMullen County cross country teams hosted a meet on Wednesday, Oct. 9, debuting the school’s new cross country course in the process.
Each division had a strong showing, with several taking home championships.
“It was a great event running a race on our new course for the first time,” coach Shannon Taylor said. “The Cowboys and Cowgirls both brought home a lot of hardware.”
The junior high girls took home first place as a team.
Cassidy Slavinski medaled in sixth place. Memphis Swaim took seventh place. Jayden Jones ran to a 10th place finish. Kimberlee Esquivel finished 11th.
Kyndel Seidel was 12th. Kamree David took 13th place. Harley McBee finished 14th, and Maddie Little rounded out the impressive team finishes in 16th place.
The junior high boys also took home the division championship.
Brandon Timms earned a bronze medal. Ryan Trudeau medaled in 10th place. Laussen McClaugherty finished 12th. Nate Little was right behind in 13th place. Braden Valadez followed in 14th place. Roel Gamez placed 15th.
The junior varsity girls were also champions of their division.
Danika Valadez ran to a gold medal finish. Bailey Garcia took home a silver medal, and Marissa Blanco completed the podium sweep with the bronze.
Justine Lara finished fourth. Rylie Reed ran to a fifth place finish. Mollee Couch took sixth.
The junior varsity boys won the meet, as Diego Delgado led the unit with a silver medal finish. Karson Seidel earned bronze. Graham Blaha finished fourth. Cotton Harris was fifth.
“The varsity Cowgirls had a great meet, with everyone competing hard,” Taylor said.
Caeli Taylor took home a silver medal for her performance in the meet. Brenda Beyer finished fourth. Chloe Taylor took eighth place. Madison West was ninth.
Shelby Slavinski ran to an 11th place finish. Makenzie Sherrer finished 13th. Charity Harris was 16th.
The varsity Cowboys finished second as a team, with 37 points to Nordheim’s 31.
James Miller led the Cowboys with an eighth place run. Troy Allen was ninth. Rudy Mesa finished 12th.
Blake Jenkins finished 13th. Alonzo Garcia was 16th. Brandon Goins finished 17th. Brayden Serrata ran to an 18th place finish. Sam Giovengo was 20th.