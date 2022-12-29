McMullen County's Jaidyn Naylor and Jaden Mills were selected to Texas High School Coaches Association academic all-state teams released recently.
Naylor was named to the volleyball academic all-state second team while Mills was chosen to the cross country academic all-state second team.
Nominations for THSCA academic all-state teams are made by each student-athlete’s head coach. The student-athlete must be in good standing with the team, be of good moral character, be a senior, and have an overall grade-point average of 92 or above.