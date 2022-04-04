McMullen County showed up big at the Beeville tennis tournament held on Wednesday, March 23. The Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis team finished second overall, as several players placed in their doubles matches.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•
Reporter
