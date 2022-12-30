McMullen County's Brandon Timms and Camie Taylor were named to Texas High School Coaches Association Cross Country Super Elite Teams recently.
Timms was chosen to the Class 1A boys team while Taylor was selected to the Class 1A girls team.
Timms finished 10th at the UIL State Cross Country Championships in Round Rock on Nov. 4 with a time of 17 minutes, 36.5 seconds over the 3-mile course.
Taylor was 17th in the girls race by finishing the 2-mile course in 13:14.4.
Nominees for the Super Elite team must be of good moral character, be a member of the team in good standing and excel as an elite member in the respective sport.