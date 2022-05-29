The McMullen County High School girls golf team participated in the 1A UIL state tournament on Monday, May 16, and Tuesday, May 17. Overall, the girls team, consisting of Maddie Little, Kinlee Mills, Ari Coolidge, Shelby Salvinkski and Delaney Smith placed 11th with a total score of 987, after scoring 483 on Monday and 504 on Tuesday.
Individually, Delaney Smith scored a 115 on Monday, and a 109 on Tuesday, for an overall score of 224. Ari Coolidge scored 114 on Monday, and 132 on Tuesday, for a total of 246. Kinlee Mills scored 124 on Monday, and 128 on Tuesday, scoring 252 overall. Shelby Salvinkski scored 130 on Monday, and 135 on Tuesday, scoring 265 overall. Maddie Little scored 140 on Monday, and 137 on Tuesday, for an overall score of 277.
