The Tilden Classic basketball tournament was held Thursday, Dec. 9 - Saturday, Dec. 11, with several area and surrounding teams competition for the championship title. By the time the dust settled, the McMullen County varsity boys took home the championship, while the girls took the consolation.
The Three Rivers varsity teams also placed, with the Bulldogs taking consolation and the Lady Dogs earning fourth.
McMullen County senior Chloe Taylor and Three Rivers senior Brooklyn Lamprecht were named to the Tilden Classic Girls All-Tournament team.
Three Rivers junior Jacob Amaro, McMullen County junior Shawn Heritage and seniors Isaiah Billingsley and Rudy Mesa were named to the Tilden Classic Boys All-Tournament team.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•