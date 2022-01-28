McMullen County hosted its Junior High Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 8, where the Junior High Cowgirls team took the championship, and the JH Cowboys placed third.
McMullen County released a statement, which said, “Thanks to all the varsity basketball players that helped out working the book and clock. Thanks to the parents providing us with an awesome hospitality room. Thanks to the Junior Class for doing the concession stand and having meal deals.
“Great weekend of basketball.”
