McMullen County High School track teams dominated at the District 32-1A track meet on March 31 in Bruni, with the Cowboys and Cowboys both winning district championships
The Cowboys fended off the host Bruni Badgers who finished 24 points behind them. The girls dominated in the competition, finishing 80 points ahead of second place San Isidro.
Boys results
• First, McMullen, 164 points
• Second, Bruni, 140
• Third, Benavides, 88
• Fourth, San Perlita, 63
• Fifth, San Isidro, 54
• Sixth, La Sara, 9
Pole vault
• Walker Swaim, first; 8 feet, 6 inches
• Ryan Trudeau, second; 6-0
200 meter dash
• Troy Allen, second; 24.30 seconds
400 meter dash
• Sam Giovengo, second; 1:00.90
• Shawn Heritage, third; 1:01.93
800 meter run
• Isaiah Billingsley, first; 2:08.11
• Sam Giovengo, second; 2:22.40
• Alanzo Garcia, fifth; 2:31.93
1,600 meter run
• Isaiah Billingsley, first; 4:44.71
• Rudy Mesa, second; 5:26.51
• Jaden Mills, fifth; 6:22.42
3,200 meter run
• Isiah Billingsley, first; 10:10.14
• Rudy Mesa, second; 12:00.24
• Ryan Trudeau, third; 12:28.61
400 meter relay
• McMullen County team of Braiden Serrata, Graham Blaha, Diego Delgado and Bryan Huerta (alternate Marshall Swaim), fourth; 52:06
800 meter relay
• McMullen County team of Braiden Serrata, Graham Blaha, Diego Delgado and Bryan Huerta (alternate Marshall Swaim), fourth; 1:57.80
1,600 meter relay
• McMullen County team of Shawn Heritage, Sam Giovengo, Troy Allen, and Alanzo Garcia (alternates Braiden Serrata and Diego Delgado), first; 4:06.40.
Long jump
• Troy Allen, second; 19-1 3/4
• Shawn Heritage, fourth; 17-11 1/2
• Sam Giovengo, sixth; 17-5
Shot put
• Graham Blaha, fourth; 34-7 1/2
• Aaron Lewis, fifth; 33-7 1/2
Discus
• Aaron Lewis, fourth; 94-4
Triple jump
• Troy Allen, first; 40-4
• Shawn Heritage, fourth; 38-7 1/2
High jump
• Sam Giovengo, fourth place; 5-6
• Diego Delgado, sixth place; 4-11
Girls results
• First, McMullen, 209
• Second, San Isidro, 129
• Third, La Sara, 101
• Fourth, Benavides, 33
• Fifth, Bruni, 23
• Sixth, San Perlita, 14
100 meter dash
• Rylee Stendebach, fourth; 14.68
200 meter dash
• Caina Sneed, first; 28.49
400 meter dash
• Charity Harris, second; 1:10.65
• Mackenzie Scherrer, third; 1:15.87
800 meter run
• Sianna Serrata, second; 2:42.42
• Marissa Blanco, third; 3:08.30
• Alexis Ortiz, fourth; 3:09.08
1,600 meter run
• Sianna Serrata, third; 6:31.86
• Marissa Blanco, fourth; 7:19.40
• Alexis Ortiz, fifth; 7:23.74
3,200 meter run
• Sianna Serrata, second; 14:19.27
• Marissa Blanco, third; 15:54.18
400 meter relay
• McMullen County team of Dylan Dusek, Rylee Stendebach, Ryleigh Kuehlem and Delaney Smith (alternates Bailey Garcia and Jayden Jones), first; 59.05
800 meter relay
• McMullen County team of Dylan Dusek, Rylee Stendebach, Ryleigh Kuehlem and Delaney Smith (alternates Bailey Garcia and Alexis Ortiz), first; 2:12.18
1,600 meter relay
• McMullen County team of Charity Harris, Chloe Taylor, Mackenzie Sherrer, Caina Sneed, first; 4:44.83
100 meter hurdles
• Chloe Taylor, second; 17:58.00
300 meter hurdles
• Chloe Taylor, first; 53.52
Long jump
• Ryleigh Kuehlem, third; 13-2
• Rylee Stendebach, fourth; 12-5 1/4
Shot put
• Charity Harris, third; 28-5 1/2
• Mackenzie Scherrer, fourth; 27-10
Discus
• Jayden Naylon, second; 79-5 1/2
• Chloe Taylor, fourth; 68-10
• Mackenzie Scherrer, sixth; 60-10 1/2
Triple jump
• Rylee Stendebach, second; 29-0
• Ryleigh Kuehlem, third; 27-2
• Jayden Jones, fifth; 25-4
High jump
• Caina Sneed, first; 4-0
Pole vault
• Alexis Ortiz, first; 6-0
