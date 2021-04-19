Modeling leadership: GW’s Ruiz sparks positive outlook

Dependable leadership — in both good times and through difficulties — is a key to any organization, and for the George West Lady Longhorn softball team, that guidance and steady encouragement is provided by senior Kelsie Ruiz.
A preseason member of the Corpus Christi Hooks Preseason Small School All-Star Team, Ruiz has made a positive impact that transcends win-loss records — and she’s a pretty good athlete as well, said George West High School softball coach Benito Garcia.
“This girl can cover some ground — some of the catches she’s made are unreal,” he said. “She’s played for us all four years and does a great job as our center fielder. Her defense is her strength — and her speed. She also has a great arm, and she’s hitting better, too.
“She’s a good leader. She’s one of the ones that holds the team together and keeps everyone positive the best that she can.”
After a strong start, the Lady Longhorns stumbled through several tough losses in district, usually keeping games close until errors take their toll late in the game.
“We start out strong, but then we have a lot of little things that go wrong for us. We’ve been so close so many times. But Kelsie helps keep everyone focused and playing to the end. She’s definitely been an inspiration.”
That never surrender attitude helped keep the team focused despite previous setbacks, as the Lady Longhorns put together an 11-0 win over Taft in a district home game on April 6.
Kelsie said she has loved playing softball ever since she can remember.
“I’ve been playing since I was little, all the way since T-ball here in George West,” she said.
Asked what she likes about the sport, Kelsie said, “Honestly, everything. I enjoy being with the girls, working hard together and laughing. We’re always having fun.”
She said she was taken aback when she learned of her honor by the Hooks.
“I was really shocked to be honest,” she said.
“She thought I was joking with her when I told her,” Garcia said.
Kelsie said while she has enjoyed every season, her freshman year was her favorite.
“All the girls were great and we were really good,” she said. “We went to the playoffs that year and made it to the second round.”
This year’s team has four seniors and two juniors on its 20-player roster and seven athletes who are playing for the first time. That lack of experience has led to inconsistency, but Kelsie said she wants the team to stay positive no matter what.
“You’ve just got to help them shake off mistakes and move on to the next play instead of getting down,” she said.
One of her favorite games this year was against Orange Grove, although George West lost 19-11.
“We showed out that game and played our best,” she said. “We really have a young team, so it’s kind of hard.”
In addition to playing softball, Kelsie also is a cheerleader, played basketball and plays golf.
She is the daughter of Jessica Kuehlem and Londie Ruiz and plans to attend Texas State University to major in business.
Asked what advice she has for her teammates, Kelsie said, “Just keep playing as hard as we can and never give up. The key is good attitudes.”
Coach Garcia said a good attitude is what Kelsie displays.
“She’s a good team player,” he said. “She tries to get the young ones a lot of help and explains how to do things the right way, especially in the outfield where she plays. She’s a great mentor to the team.”
