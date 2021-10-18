The George West Longhorns are now 1-5 overall and even at 1-1 in district play after their Friday, Oct. 8, loss against the Natalia Mustangs, 28-12.
During the first quarter, both teams kept things on a mostly even playing field, as they both scored touchdowns, but Natalia inked out the extra point, while George West failed to make good on the PAT. The score at the end of the first was 7-6.
Looking to change the tide of the game, George West scored their second touchdown of the game in the midst of the second quarter when Steven Gonzales completed an 8-yard run, but failed at an attempted two-point conversion. The Mustangs clapped back, scoring two touchdowns and PATs back-to-back.
With five minutes left in the first half, George West rushed in a touchdown, but failed at an attempted 2-point conversion. Natalia answered with its own touchdown and successful PAT with less than a minute in the first half, leaving the score to 21-12.
At the start of the second half, George West managed its defense well, and made several attempts at offensive plays, but Natalia was having none of it, and ran in another touchdown before the end of the third.
Both teams played defense well in the fourth, neither allowing a successful offensive push from the other, and once the Week 7 game ended, the Longhorns had tallied yet another loss.
“(I) felt we played hard the entire game,” said George West head coach Bobby Nicholson. “Defense forced a lot of three-and-outs, giving our offense good field position. Offense didn’t capitalize on opportunities the field position gave us.
“Our QB Jake Snider got hurt (in the first) series back after halftime and really hurt the morale of our offense.”
Jake Snider went 3 and 8 for 26 yards passing and 81 yards rushing.
Weston Rhodes rushed it 19 times for 26 yards with one touchdown, and Steven Gonzales carried it four times for 15 yards and one touchdown.
“Next man up is something that we have tried to ingrain into our kids heads that when one man goes down, others must step up,” Nicholson added. “This time of year, it’s time for the game to start cleaning up and our kids are giving great effort, but must learn to overcome adversity in a hurry.”
The Longhorns will next battle Poth, who will be coming in strong at 5-1 overall and undefeated in district, in an away game on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m.
