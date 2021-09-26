In a battle of teams looking to establish positive momentum heading into district play, the George West Longhorns went on the road to face the Mathis Pirates, with both teams looking to pick up their first win of 2021.
Both the Horns and Pirates were coming off close, disappointing losses a week earlier, GW against Goliad in a 43-40 shootout, and Mathis in a 24-20 contest against Karnes City. The Horns and Pirates were knotted up at 14-14 in the second quarter before Mathis pulled ahead, 20-14 at halftime, and registered a 43-26 win over George West.
Before the season, GW coach Bobby Nicholson said it was important for the Longhorns to have success early. Since the Horns have come up short in non-district, they will look to turn things around with a tough district slate that includes state power Poth.
The Longhorns have a bye week to work out the kinks before hitting the road once again to open district play against the Nixon-Smiley Mustangs. The Mustangs are 2-2 overall after knocking off the Charlotte Trojans, 34-14. Nixon-Smiley opened the season with a 14-6 win over Bloomington before suffering a pair of losses, 42-13 to Sacred Heart and 25-12 to Three Rivers.
Further details about the game against Mathis were not available at press time.
