The George West Longhorns continue to have a rough season, notching another loss, 56-7, in their away game against the Poth Pirates. Left reeling, George West now has an overall 1-6 record and 1-2 in District 15-3A Division II.
Heading into the Oct. 15 game, Poth had an impressive 5-1 overall record and was undefeated in district, so it already held the upper hand against George West, but the end result was more brutal than expected.
During the first quarter, Poth barged past George West by 20 points from two touchdowns, two successful PAT kicks and a completed 2-point conversion run. One of those touchdowns was a 54-yard run.
In the second, the Pirates continued their assault on George West, tallying another 21 points from three touchdowns and PATs, including a 58-yard rushing touchdown.
The battering seemed to ease off in the third quarter, with Poth only scoring a single touchdown, failing to earn the extra point.
Then finally, in the fourth, after yet another touchdown by Poth, George West found its way into enemy territory, when Jessie Burch received a 14-yard pass from Weston Rhodes and scored the night’s single Longhorn touchdown. Turner Lee scored the extra point, managing to chip away a little of the point deficit before the clock ran out.
Rhodes scored one touchdown and had 19 passing yards and 26 rushing yards. Carlos Serrano 37 rushing yards for the game.
The Longhorns next face off against Karnes City (currently 2-5 overall, 1-2 in district) in a home game on Friday, Oct. 22, a 7:30 p.m.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•