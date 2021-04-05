Powerful performance: Dedication to excellence propels Three Rivers student

Three Rivers' Ashley Lopez presses 105 pounds on her second attempt in the bench press at the 1A/2A state powerlifting meet in Corpus Christi March 18. Lopez later pressed 125 on her way to winning a silver medal in the 105-pound weight class. She also squatted 270 pounds and pulled 245 in the dead lift for a 640-pound total. She finished 5 pounds back of Frankston's Ja'Miyah Burton.