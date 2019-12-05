PREMONT – The varsity Three Rivers Bulldogs basketball team traveled to Premont on Tuesday, Nov. 26 for a non-district test against the Cowboys.
The Cowboys shot 65 percent on the night, and played good defense, holding the Bulldogs to 12-of-51 (24 percent) in taking the 57-35 victory over Three Rivers.
Abraham Hiraldo led the Bulldogs with 12 points on six-of-10 shooting, and also contributed two steals, one block and a rebound in 24 minutes of action.
Ezra Asevedo had eight points, including a three-of-five performance at the charity stripe. Asevedo added two steals and an assist in 24 minutes.
Taylor Stockton tallied seven points on a three-of-eight performance from the field in 18 minutes of play.
Al Rodriguez came away with four points, all at the foul line on a four-of-seven performance, and also contributed one steal in 15 minutes.
Juju Garcia tallied his three points on a shot from behind the arc, where he went one-for-four in 14 minutes of play.
Josiah Palacios hit one-of-two at the charity stripe to finish with one point in 13 minutes. Brandon Conn grabbed one defensive rebound in 17 minutes of play.
Kyle Davis saw the court for 14 minutes. Sean Huff logged nine minutes on the court. Alex Diaz played seven minutes.
The Bulldogs will look to get on the winning track as they travel to Freer on Tuesday, Dec. 3 to take on the Buckaroos, with games beginning at 5 p.m.