After three straight wins heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Three Rivers just couldn’t find an opening in its away district game against the Refugio Bobcats on Friday, Oct. 22 – and ultimately walked away scoreless, 55-0.
The Bobcats came out of the gate hot, racking up four touchdowns, each with successful PATs before the end of the first quarter.
In the second, the Bulldogs managed to hold Refugio at bay, but could not battle their way into Bobcat territory and the quarter ended with Three Rivers still behind by 28.
With eight minutes to go in the third, Refugio scored a 20-yard rushing touchdown, kick-starting another touchdown spree, followed by a 51-yard punt return.
Refugio finally ended the bloodshed in the fourth, with two more rushing touchdowns and a final successful PAT.
Three Rivers’ Zachary Davis was able to find 21 yards from four completed passes and 63 yards from 16 carries; Rigoverto Sanchez went for 20 yards on six carries.
The Bulldogs ended the night 6-3 overall and 2-1 in district and will next face off against Kenedy in the final game of their regular season on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m.
