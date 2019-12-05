By Jeremy Pape
Special to The Progress
SAN ANTONIO – The varsity George West Longhorns football team saw their season end in the regional semifinals at the hands of the Hallettsville Brahmas by a score of 28-21 on Friday, Nov. 29 at Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio.
Despite a second quarter which saw Hallettsville put two touchdowns on the board, the only such quarter for either side in the contest, the game came down to the final moments.
Hallettsville linebacker Lane Linhart batted down a fourth down pass in the end zone with one second left in the game to seal the victory and move the 10-2 Brahmas toward a state quarterfinal rematch with the 11-2 Columbus Cardinals.
The Longhorns gave Hallettsville all it could handle, getting to the 11-yard line before Linhart’s play.
Coltan Orr finished five-of-16 passing for 44 yards, throwing one touchdown and an interception. Orr did most of his damage on the ground, racking up 173 yards on 23 carries.
Brenden Henicke added 81 yards on 12 totes. Jared Zuniga totaled 41 yards and a touchdown on three attempts. Michael Upton finished with 30 yards and a score on six carries. Hunter Freeman tallied 20 yards on two carries. John Zuniga added six yards on two carries. Devon Jackson finished with three yards on one carry.
Jackson caught one pass, totaling 32 yards and scoring a touchdown on the play. Hunter Freeman hauled in three catches for 16 yards. Keaton Neil kicked three-of-three extra point attempts.
Ryan Thomisee totaled a team-leading 10 tackles (two for loss), as well as one hurry. Jared Zuniga finished with seven tackles (one for loss). Hunter Freeman added six tackles and a pass deflection. Devin Smith had six tackles (one for loss). Jackson recorded five tackles and a deflection. Orr tallied four tackles (two for loss) and one deflection.Logan Carroll added five tackles (one for loss) as well as one quarterback hurry. Henicke finished with four tackles and an interception. Samuel Esqueda recorded three tackles and a hurry. Rory Campbell tallied three tackles (one for loss). Upton and Gauge Lewis added one tackle apiece.
Longhorns head coach/athletic director Brent Kornegay reflected on the success his graduating seniors have had and their impact on the football program.
“I feel like our kids competed at a high level all year long,” Kornegay said. “These are great kids with a tremendous work ethic. The seniors that have finished their last high school football game have left a legacy for upcoming teams. They are a great group of young men. I just want to say thanks to the community, administration, coaches and teachers, band and cheerleaders for all of their support. It is truly what makes a team. These young men have so much to be proud of and what they have accomplished, they will never forget.”
The Longhorns finished the season with a record of 12-1, (7-0 in district play), and were named District 16-3A champions.